Terrorists Target Ababeel Force Patrol in Bajaur; 4 Policemen Martyred, 2 Injured

BAJAUR: At least four policemen were martyred in the Nawa Kalay area of Bajaur on Wednesday after terrorists opened fire on the Ababeel Force, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the Ababeel Force was on a routine patrol during the holy month of Ramadan when the attack occurred. Two additional personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

The martyred personnel have been identified as Yarzada, Dawood, Imran, and Siraj. The wounded officers were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Khar for treatment.

Following the attack, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

`On Tuesday, Two police personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on the Dajil inter-provincial check post in Bhakkar, Punjab Police said.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, another officer sustained injuries in the attack. Constables Fahim Abbas and Shehbaz Madni were martyred in the line of duty.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Abdul Karim, paid rich tribute to Constables Abbas and Madni for their ultimate sacrifice.

The IG stated that both personnel embraced martyrdom while performing their duties with valor.

Expressing his condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the fallen officers, the IG also issued instructions to ensure that the injured constable, Arshad, receives the best possible medical treatment.

The IG reaffirmed that the Punjab Police would not leave the families of the martyred personnel alone during this difficult time.

He added that every member of the force stands as an “unbreakable wall” against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna-ul-Hindustan.