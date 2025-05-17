Terrorists to meet the same fate as Indian Air Force: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has issued a stern warning to terrorists in the country, stating that they will meet the same fate as the Indian Air Force (IAF), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the recent conflict with India had helped unite the nation and bridge the divides that had previously existed. “Earlier, there were visible cracks in national unity, but now we are united,” he stated.

The Defence Minister praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and strong response during the confrontation with India. “On May 10, our brave military gave a decisive response to the enemy,” he said. “At that time, our leadership was filled with faith and determination. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the nation every step of the way.”

He also highlighted the civilian leadership’s full recognition of the sacrifices made by the armed forces, adding that Prime Minister Sharif had clearly stated that Pakistan would go to any length to defend its homeland.

“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces,” he affirmed, noting that India’s aggression had only brought the nation together.

Read More: Kashmir, water on agenda in any India-Pakistan talks, Khawaja Asif

“India is actively supporting terrorism in Pakistan through its agents. Our fight is now against terrorists, and they will face the same fate as the Indian Air Force,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has defeated India on every front. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have been victorious in every field,” he asserted.

The Defence Minister warned India that if it dares to repeat such an act, it will receive an even stronger response than before. He further revealed that Pakistan Air Force had ten Indian aircraft within its sights during the recent confrontation.