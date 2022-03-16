Tesla fires employee for reviewing feature over YouTube

Elon Musk owned company Tesla reportedly fired its employee after he shared a review of its new driver assist feature over his YouTube channel.

Former Tesla employee John Bernak claims that he was fired from his job last month after he uploaded a video of Tesla’s new driver assists feature’s close calls and crashes over his YouTube channel AI Addict.

In the video, a Tesla car was seen hitting a bollard while it was being driven by its driver assist feature.

According to CNBC, Bernal has said that he was verbally told that he had broken Tesla policy by sharing the video over his YouTube channel, which was termed as a conflict of interest. However, his written termination letter did not specify a reason for his dismissal.

The video over Bernal’s channel has gotten over 250,000 views and was rapidly circulated by social media users over networks like Twitter.

Bernal added that “A manager from my Autopilot team tried to dissuade me from posting any negative or critical content in the future that involved FSD Beta. They held a video conference with me but never put anything in writing.”

Although Tesla’s social media policy does not forbid its employees to criticise the company’s products in public, however, it says that the company “relies on common sense and good judgment of its employees to engage in responsible social media activity,” CNBC reported.

