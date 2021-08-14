WATCH: Tesla erupts into flames after driver crashes into gas station

A driver miraculously escaped unhurt after crashing his Tesla into a set of petrol pumps at a gas station in Austin, Texas, causing a massive fire.

The Austin Fire Department said they responded to the crash at around 1:22 a.m. local time at a Shell gas station at Westover Road in Tarrytown, CBS Austin reported.

It was reported that the male juvenile was driving a Tesla Model X when he crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection and then into a gas pump.

The driver was able to escape from the car before it burst into flames. When police arrived on the scene, they determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him for his gross negligence.

Austin firefighters said crews had to use additional precautions because of re-ignition from the car’s battery pack.

According to The Independent, they used 40 times the amount of water for the Tesla than they would normally use for a car fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.