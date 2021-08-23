Video shows Tesla with open falcon wing door smash into bus

A Tesla X driver left the car’s distinctive falcon-wing doors fully open and crashed into a double-decker bus in London, an incident that was captured on camera.

Within a matter of seconds from the camera rolling, the open door managed to collide with a double-decker bus, completely smashing the front windscreen, side of the driver cab, and advertising board.

The passers-by and drivers of both the vehicles could be seen in shock after the incident as the Tesla X driver parked the vehicle.

According to a report, there are at least three warnings when the vehicle’s door is open. It’s not clear if there was a malfunction or if the driver simply chose to ignore those alarms.

Transit authorities in London confirmed the accident happened on August 14, local media reported.

“It must have been a really nasty shock for the bus driver, who we wish well, and we are supporting the bus operator’s ongoing investigation,” Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development for Transport for London said.