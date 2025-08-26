Tesla rejected $60 million settlement before losing $243m Autopilot verdict

Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla rejected a $60 million settlement proposal in a lawsuit over the 2019 fatal crash of an Autopilot-equipped Model S before a jury this month awarded a $243 million verdict in the case.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs disclosed the settlement proposal in a filing on Monday in the federal court in Miami, Florida, as part of a request for legal fees from Tesla.

They said Florida law entitles them to the legal fees the plaintiffs accrued since May 30, when the settlement was proposed.

Tesla and a lawyer representing the company in the case did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for the plaintiffs had no immediate comment.

The trial focused on an April 2019 crash involving a 2019 Model S featuring Autopilot driver-assistance software. The driver’s Tesla struck the victims’ parked Chevrolet Tahoe as they were standing beside it on a shoulder.

Read more: Tesla to sell Model Y cars in India, starting at $69,770

Jurors awarded the estate of Naibel Benavides Leon, who was killed, and her boyfriend Dillon Angulo, who was seriously injured, a combined $129 million in compensatory damages, plus $200 million in punitive damages. Tesla was held liable for 33% of the compensatory damages, or $42.6 million, and all of the punitive damages.

Jurors found the driver liable for 67% of the compensatory damages, but he was not a defendant.

Tesla has denied any wrongdoing, and said the verdict “only works to set back automotive safety and jeopardize Tesla’s and the entire industry’s efforts to develop and implement life-saving technology.” Tesla has said it will appeal.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers have said the trial was the first involving the wrongful death of a third party resulting from Autopilot.

Tesla has faced similar lawsuits over its vehicles’ self-driving capabilities, but they have been resolved or dismissed without getting to trial.