Tesla to collaborate with Pakistan’s Formula Electric Racing Team

The Pakistan Navy Engineering College-NUST group of students has enlisted Tesla as their innovative partner.

The partnership will allow Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) to get technical support, technology sharing, and essential components for electric vehicle (EV) development from the global pioneer in the EV arena.

With this achievement, FERN has now become the first and only educational institute to work collaboratively with one of the world’s most recognizable names (Tesla) in the automotive industry.

Caught you speechless? Believe it, @Tesla is collaborating with @formulaenust as our Innovative Partner.

We are honoured, and at a loss of words that are sufficient to describe our emotions. We hope this collaboration would lead us to new heights. pic.twitter.com/cPDQdUcQxV — Formula Electric Racing NUST (@formulaenust) October 6, 2022

FERN is a Formula Student team from Pakistan Navy Engineering College, one of the constituent colleges of NUST. The team has been working in electric propulsion since 2016.

It has had the unique honour of representing Pakistan in 5 Formula Student competitions and achieving the only podium finish for any Pakistani team.

The team is currently working on developing several in-house components that it plans to integrate into the upcoming iterations of the vehicle.

