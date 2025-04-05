Governor Tessori announces plots for families of dumper accident victims

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to provide an 80-square-yard plot to the family of each victim who lost their life in the recent traffic accidents involving heavy traffic in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Kamran Tessori paid a visit to the family of a woman, a mother of three and Yousuf Goth resident, who tragically lost her life in a traffic accident involving a dumper truck. The governor met with the bereaved family to offer his condolences and discuss the challenges faced by the residents of Yusuf Goth.

During his visit, the governor assured the family of his government’s support, announcing that the family would be provided with an 80-square-yard plot. He also pledged to take responsibility for the education of the deceased woman’s three children, ensuring they receive a quality education at an English-medium school for the next 12 years.

Kamran Tessori also took the opportunity to address some of the pressing issues faced by the residents of Yousuf Goth. He said that the area is currently without access to basic amenities including electricity and water. To address these concerns, he announced plans to provide relief to the residents.

The governor also announced several community development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Yusuf Goth residents including free IT courses to residents who obtain a National Identity Card. He said that the Yousuf Goth residents who have fallen victim to motorcycle theft would also be compensated.

The governor has invited the victims of the dumper truck accident to visit Governor’s House on April 12 at 2 pm to discuss their grievances and work towards finding solutions to their problems.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.