Test positivity ratio in three districts soars above 20 pct

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio in three districts of Pakistan remained above 20 percent in last 24 hours amid surge in cases, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The Test Positivity Ratio in big cities have been consistently on rise amid raging fourth wave of coronavirus across the country.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources at the Ministry of National Health.

The sources shared that three districts in the country have reported over 20 percent COVID positivity ratio in last 24 hours including Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and Karachi, while in six other districts positive cases rate remained above 10 percent and in eight districts above five percent.

The highest test positivity ratio in country recorded in Rawalpindi with 27.24 percent, while in Muzaffarabad 23.65 and Karachi 20.88 percent. Test positivity ratio in Mirpur remained 19.53 percent, in Hyderabad 15.36 pct and 17.34 percent in Peshawar.

In federal capital city Islamabad the ratio of positive cases remained 12.07, Gilgit 11.11 pct, Skardu 12.44 percent, Abbottabad 8.56 percent, Mardan 6.67 pct, Lahore 7.70 pct, Faisalabad 6.12 pct and Diamir 5.38 percent, sources said.

The test positivity ratio in Swabi remained 5.43 pct, Gujranwala 4.53, Bahawalpur 5.51 pct and Quetta 3.16 percent, according to the sources.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Swat remained 2.54 percent, Gujrat 1.18 and Charsadda 2.04 percent, the sources added.