Pat Green grieves the death of family members in Texas floods

Country singer Pat Green is grieving the loss of his loved ones, as he revealed that family members died in the catastrophic floods, which struck central Texas earlier this week.

American country music artist Pat Green released the statement via his Instagram handle on Tuesday, mourning the death of his family members in the flash floods, which hit the Texas Hill Country on July 4.

“Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family — like so many others — suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss,” Green stated. “We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy.”

“Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family,” he added.

“Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion,” concluded the singer, who lost his step-brother John Burgess, his wife and their two children.

It is worth mentioning here that the death toll from the July Fourth flash flood, that ravaged a swath of central Texas Hill Country, rose on Tuesday to at least 109, many of them children, as search teams pressed on through mounds of mud-encrusted debris looking for more than 180 people, who are still missing.

