Textbook distribution begins in Sindh Schools

KARACHI: To ensure the timely availability of learning materials, the Sindh Textbook Board has commenced textbook distribution for the academic year 2025-26.



Acting on the directives of Sindh’s Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the board aims to streamline the process, ensuring that books are available to students right as the academic year begins.

A ceremony marking the launch of the textbook distribution phase was held on Saturday at the Sindh Textbook Board headquarters in Jamshoro, attended by key figures, including Chairman Parvez Ahmed Baloch, Secretary Dr.

Nusrat Parvez Sehto, and several educational administrators. During this event, textbooks were officially handed over to taluka-level education officers in Jamshoro.

Phase-wise Distribution

In its initial phase, textbooks have been distributed to three talukas of Jamshoro District: Manjhand, Thano Bula Khan, and Sehwan. The priority is to equip primary public schools first, with secondary school book deliveries scheduled to begin next week.

To enhance efficiency, the Sindh Textbook Board has deployed monitoring committees across various schools. These teams will visit institutions to ensure that textbooks have been successfully delivered and are readily available for students.



Sustainability Through Book Banks

At the close of the previous academic year, book banks were established within public schools, a step initiated by Minister Sardar Ali Shah. These book banks aim to facilitate timely textbook distribution while optimizing resource usage.

The Sindh Textbook Board will base new distributions on student enrollment figures and the availability of books within these banks.

“We are committed to refining this process,” said Minister Sardar Ali Shah. He noted that merit-based teacher recruitment has significantly improved the performance of public schools, leading to an increase in student enrollment.

Further efforts will ensure the continued availability of textbooks through book banks, reducing dependence on printing new materials while addressing resource constraints amid inflationary pressures. “We will further promote the concept of book banks and target a 50% return rate of books annually,” the minister stated, reinforcing the province’s commitment to sustainable education practices.