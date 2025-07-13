Pakistan to showcase fashion apparel strength at Texworld NYC Summer 2025

KARACHI: Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing, and Home Textiles Sourcing—the largest textile and apparel sourcing shows on the East Coast—will be held at the Javits Center in New York City, USA from July 23 to 25, 2025.

Bringing together over 400 of international exhibitors, the event highlights ethical sourcing, sustainable fabrics, and innovation across the textile, apparel and home textile industry.

The exhibition this summer will feature a wide range of foreign exhibitors from important sourcing locations, giving consumers direct access to premium clothing, home goods, and textiles.

From cutting-edge materials to solutions for responsible sourcing, the show floor is created to give professionals the resources and networks they need to succeed in the rapidly changing global market of today.

09 Pakistani firms will participate in the upcoming exhibition, highlighting the country’s strengths in fashion apparel and denim. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will be representing at the fair with 06 exhibitors under the umbrella such as Mym Knitwear, Niza Sports, Chawala Enterprises, Hometex Corporation, Roomi Tex, Baraka Textiles while Az Apparel, Yarana Textiles and Mahmood Textiles Mills will be participating independently, further showcasing Pakistan’s growing presence in the global textile and apparel industry.

Pakistani exhibitors will showcase a global range of fashion products, joining major manufacturing countries. Pakistan will be prominently represented alongside China, Turkey, India, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Taiwan at the exhibition.