Thai Airways resumes direct flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Thai Airways International on Monday announced resuming its direct flight operations to Pakistan from March 28, after two years suspension of the operations.

The approval was given by the Thailand Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

After the approval, the Thai airways will start direct flights between Islamabad and Bangkok from March 28.

Thai Airways will operate weekly two flights to Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Australia. The approval was given by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority on the request of the PIA.

Following the approval, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights to Australia, which would reduce travelling time by approximately one-third to and from down under.

Since there are no direct flights between Pakistan and Australia, it currently takes 34 to 35 hours to travel with stopovers, which increases travelling time for passengers.

Initially, PIA plans to operate a single weekly flight – to and from Lahore to Sydney. PK-9808 will depart for Sydney from Lahore International airport on April 22, while same will return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.

