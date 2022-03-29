Thai Airways starts Pakistan operation after two years

ISLAMABAD: Thai Airways started its flight operation to Pakistan on Tuesday after a gap of two years, ARY News reported.

The airline’s first flight, TG-349, with 208 passengers on board landed at Islamabad airport today.

Sources at the airport said the plane later flew back to Thailand carrying passengers.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Australia. The approval was given by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority on the request of the PIA.

Following the approval, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights to Australia, which would reduce travelling time by approximately one-third to and from down under.

Since there are no direct flights between Pakistan and Australia, it currently takes 34 to 35 hours to travel with stopovers, which increases travelling time for passengers.

