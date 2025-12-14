Thailand confirms first civilian killed in week of Cambodia fighting

BANTEAY MEANCHEY, Cambodia: Thailand on Sunday announced its first civilian death in a week of fighting with Cambodia, as international efforts fail to stop violence that has forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The latest killing comes a day after Bangkok denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that a truce had been agreed between the Southeast Asian neighbours.

The conflict, rooted in a colonial-era demarcation dispute along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border, has displaced around 800,000 people, officials said.

“I have been here for six days, and I feel sad that the fighting continues,” 63-year-old Sean Leap told AFP at an evacuation centre in Cambodia’s border province of Banteay Meanchey.

“I want it to stop,” he said, adding he was worried about his home and livestock.

At least 27 people have been killed, including 15 Thai soldiers and 11 Cambodian civilians, officials said Sunday.

A Thai civilian killed in Sisaket province was the first non-military death recorded in the country since the latest round of fighting began on December 7, health ministry spokesman Ekachai Piensriwatchara confirmed to AFP.

The Thai army said the 63-year-old man was killed by shrapnel after Cambodian forces fired rockets into a civilian area.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Trump, who earlier backed a truce and follow-on agreement, said Friday the two countries had agreed to stop fighting.

But Thai leaders later said no ceasefire deal was made, and both governments said Sunday that clashes were ongoing.

Thai defence ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri said Cambodia shelled and bombed several border provinces overnight.

The Thai military has imposed a curfew from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am (1200 to 2200 GMT) in parts of Sa Kaeo and Trat provinces.

Cambodia, which is outgunned and outspent by Thailand’s military, said Thai forces had shelled and launched air strikes on Cambodian territory near the border on Sunday.

Closed border crossings

After Trump’s promised truce did not come to pass, Cambodia shut its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday, leaving migrant workers stranded.

In Thailand, officials said Sunday that nine civilians have died of non-combat-related causes after evacuating from their homes.

The United States, China and Malaysia, as chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, brokered a ceasefire in late July.

In October, Trump backed a follow-on joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia, touting new trade deals after they agreed to prolong their truce.

But Thailand suspended the agreement the following month, after Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines at the border.