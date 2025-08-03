Thailand entry rules updated: Digital Arrival Card mandatory

BANGKOK: Thailand has imposed a significant change in new immigration guidelines for international travellers, using a digital arrival card (TDAC), replacing the traditional paper work TM6 form, effective May 1, 2025.

According to the Thailand entry rules, all travellers must complete the TDAC at least 72 hours before they arrive. This requirement is now mandatory for all foreign nationals, including visa-exempt travellers who want to visit Thailand.

According to the new rules, travellers must submit their passports, travel schedule, accommodation and health declaration details online along with the form available on the Thai Immigration Bureau’s official website.

Once the requirements and form are submitted successfully, the applicant receives a QR code that must be presented at the immigration checkpoint. Disobedience may result in delayed entry or prohibition of entry to the country.

In addition to the TDAC, travellers must now provide proof of their financial status, at least THB 20,000 per head, through bank statements, income slips, or sponsorship letters.

This requirement is applicable to all categories of visas and aims to control immigration violations.

Security advisories have also been issued by several foreign embassies, including those of the UK and the US, urging caution near the Thailand-Cambodia border due to potential threats.

The Thailand entry rules are a segment of the comprehensive immigration plan that includes expanded e-visa options and new long-stay visa types such as the Destination Thailand Visa and the Digital Nomad Visa.

For travellers planning a visit to Thailand, understanding and following the Thailand entry rules is now more essential than ever.

