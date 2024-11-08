Thailand visit visa fee in Pakistan; November 2024

Thailand’s rich history, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture have made it a favorite travel destination for tourists from all over the world.
Citizens of numerous countries, including Pakistan, need to apply for a visit visa in order to travel to Thailand for tourism.
Pakistani nationals who wish to visit Thailand can apply for a tourist visa directly from the Thai embassy in Pakistan or through approved intermediaries.
Thailand visa types
Thailand provides Pakistani applicants with two types of visit visas: single entrance and multiple entry.
Documents required
- Passport with at least 6-month validity
- Application forms
- Cover letter
- Bank statement (1 year)
- 2 passport-size photos
- 2 copies of CNIC
- 2 copies of passport
- NTN Letter
- Confirmed air ticket
- Confirmed hotel Booking
Thailand visa fee in Pakistan
The fee of a three-month-valid single-entry tourist visa is Rs13,000, while the cost of a six-month-valid multiple-entry visit visa is Rs65,000 as of November 2024.