web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Thailand visit visa fee in Pakistan; November 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Thailand’s rich history, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture have made it a favorite travel destination for tourists from all over the world.

Citizens of numerous countries, including Pakistan, need to apply for a visit visa in order to travel to Thailand for tourism.

Pakistani nationals who wish to visit Thailand can apply for a tourist visa directly from the Thai embassy in Pakistan or through approved intermediaries.

Thailand visa types

Thailand provides Pakistani applicants with two types of visit visas: single entrance and multiple entry.

Documents required

  • Passport with at least 6-month validity
  • Application forms
  • Cover letter
  • Bank statement (1 year)
  • 2 passport-size photos
  • 2 copies of CNIC
  • 2 copies of passport
  • NTN Letter
  • Confirmed air ticket
  • Confirmed hotel Booking

Thailand visa fee in Pakistan

The fee of a three-month-valid single-entry tourist visa is Rs13,000, while the cost of a six-month-valid multiple-entry visit visa is Rs65,000 as of November 2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.