Thailand visit visa fee in Pakistan; November 2024

Thailand’s rich history, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture have made it a favorite travel destination for tourists from all over the world.

Citizens of numerous countries, including Pakistan, need to apply for a visit visa in order to travel to Thailand for tourism.

Pakistani nationals who wish to visit Thailand can apply for a tourist visa directly from the Thai embassy in Pakistan or through approved intermediaries.

Thailand visa types

Thailand provides Pakistani applicants with two types of visit visas: single entrance and multiple entry.

Documents required

Passport with at least 6-month validity

Application forms

Cover letter

Bank statement (1 year)

2 passport-size photos

2 copies of CNIC

2 copies of passport

NTN Letter

Confirmed air ticket

Confirmed hotel Booking

Thailand visa fee in Pakistan

The fee of a three-month-valid single-entry tourist visa is Rs13,000, while the cost of a six-month-valid multiple-entry visit visa is Rs65,000 as of November 2024.