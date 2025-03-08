Thalapathy Vijay hosts iftar in Ramadan, participates in prayer

During this blessed month of Ramadan, South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay hosted an iftar party in Chennai on Friday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Tamil cinema star Thalapathy Vijay, who is all set to enter politics soon, after his final film ‘Jana Nayagan’, took part in the blessings and festivities of Ramadan yesterday, hosting iftar for Muslims, in Royapettah YMCA grounds, of Chennai.

In the videos, being widely circulated on social media, Vijay can be seen with a Kufi cap on his head, as he is seated alongside the other attendees, and participating with them in the prayer before they break their fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

While it was not confirmed by the actor himself, reports from Indian media suggest that Vijay observed a full day of fasting and offered prayers, before taking part in iftar rituals, to break his fast with the thousands of locals, invited to a grand feast.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay opens up on decision to quit films for politics

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ last year, is currently gearing up for his final big-screen outing, H. Vinoth’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, before he officially bids farewell to his film career, to enter politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay will contest in the 2026 elections.