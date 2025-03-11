Police complaint filed against Thalapathy Vijay after hosting Iftar

A police complaint has been reportedly filed against South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay, after he hosted an iftar party in Chennai, during this blessed month of Ramadan.

As reported by Indian media, the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath has filed a complaint against Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, accusing him of ‘insulting Muslims’ at the iftar event, hosted by his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Royapettah YMCA grounds, on Friday.

Quoting Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath treasurer Syed Kous, the report suggested, “Muslims were insulted at the Iftar program organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims.”

The treasurer also claimed that the event was organized in a ‘hurtful manner’ and that the arrangements were not made appropriately. Furthermore, he also alleged that Vijay’s ‘foreign guards’ disrespected people and ‘treated them like cows’, while the actor did not ‘express regret’ on the matter.

“Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again,” Kous told the media reporters and maintained, “We did not file a complaint for publicity.”

Notably, actor turned politician Thalapathy Vijay, who is all set to enter politics soon, after his final film ‘Jana Nayagan’, took part in the blessings and festivities of Ramadan on Friday, hosting an iftar event for Muslims in Chennai. He was spotted with a Kufi cap on his head and participated in the prayers with the attendees before they broke their fast.

While it was not confirmed by the actor himself, reports from Indian media suggested that Vijay observed a full day of fasting and offered prayers, before taking part in iftar rituals, to break his fast with the thousands of locals, invited to a grand feast.

