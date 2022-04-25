‘Thanks to Imran Khan, PML-N’s ties with establishment improved’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that former prime minister Imran Khan treated the institutions in such a way that they began to like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.



In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Federal Minister and Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said that thanks to Imran Khan, their relations with the Establishment have improved.

The PML-N leader said PTI leadership is sure that they cannot escape in foreign funding case being heard by the ECP. “Imran Khan’s behaviour made everyone distance from him.”

Rana Tanveer said that our affairs were aggravated by the Dawn leaks and Musharraf case. Mian Sahib always respected the institutions.

The federal minister said that he has never talked about confrontation with the institutions and does not want to do so. The manner and temperament of PM Shehbaz Sharif will not spoil the relations, he added.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said former president Asif Ali Zardari used to say that Imran Khan would be crushed under his own burden and this exactly happened. PPP thinks that seat adjustment should be done in Punjab and we should do it in Sindh.

Rana Tanveer said that the matter of Chairman Senate is in the court and Yousuf Raza Gilani’s decision will come from the court.

Rana Tanveer said that he had not met Chaudhry Nisar for two years, now it is difficult to return, but if he raises his hand, they will make Mian Nawaz Sharif agree to it.

