Thar airport project: ‘Defaulter’ construction firm faces blacklist threat

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has initiated a blacklisting process against a ‘defaulter’ construction company for abandoning the site of work of Thar airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

The M/S Reliance Consultancy and Engineering Works Pvt Ltd has been facing a blacklist threat for allegedly abandoning the Thar airport project without finishing the construction work.

It was learnt via a letter, obtained by ARY News, and sent to the P&D Directorate and the airport project manager by the PCAA earlier in the month.

The contractor was also a defaulter of Rs543.45 million which will be recovered by the concerned authorities for abandoning the Thar airport’s project incomplete. The construction project of Thar airport had been awarded to the said firm.

READ: THARPARKAR’S MAI BAKHTAWAR AIRPORT TO BE MADE OPERATIONAL

The contractor – M/S Reliance Consultancy and Engineering Works Pvt Ltd – committed a default and abandoned the site of work, which led the aviation authority to complete the project by awarding the responsibility to another contractor.

The aviation authority asked the concerned secretaries to issue directives to forfeit any kind of due payments including payable bills, security deposits and bank guarantees to the defaulter firm.

The PCAA has already initiated the case of blacklisting of the defaulting contractor, it added.

The letter was sent to the secretaries of the housing and works, water and power, port and shipping and communication, as well as all provincial secretaries.

Comments