Thar Desert Train Safari: Ticket price, other details revealed

The Sindh government has launched the Thar Desert Train Safari, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and highlighting the cultural richness of the region.

The details of route, tour duration, ticket price and others have been revealed.

Route

The train will operate from Karachi to Chhore near Pakistan’s border with India, passing through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, offering passengers a glimpse of Sindh’s vibrant culture and stunning desert landscapes.

Activities

At Chhor (Parchi Jeveri), the tour includes sunset viewing, a bonfire, music, and dinner. Overnight accommodations are available either onboard the train, at a campsite, or in resorts at Parchi Jever.

Train cost

According to the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, tickets for the train ride will begin at Rs30,000 per adult.

The passengers will enjoy camping, bonfire, local music and delicious dishes of the region, railways authorities said.

Tourism minister said on the occasion that the people will acquaint with the culture of Sindh’s Thar region with the desert train safari.

The officials earlier said that all tickets of the first travel of Thar desert train safari have already been booked.

Earlier Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, this safari train will allow passengers to explore Sindh’s historical and ancient tourist sites.