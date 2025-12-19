Thar Desert Train Safari to depart tomorrow

The Thar Desert Train Safari, launched by the Sindh government, will depart tomorrow (Saturday), with all arrangements finalized by the provincial tourism department.

As per details, Thar Desert Train Safari will travel from Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot, ultimately reaching the Zero Point. Participants will enjoy a musical event in Chhor and have the opportunity to savor local traditional cuisine.

On the second day, the train will depart from Pichi Ji Verry and return to Karachi.

According to the Sindh Tourism Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Thar Desert Train Safari is a remarkable gift for the public.

Shah added that the initiative aims to promote Sindh’s tourist destinations and that in its next phase, the train will extend its journey to Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur.

According to the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, tickets for the train ride will begin at Rs30,000 per adult.

The passengers will enjoy camping, bonfire, local music and delicious dishes of the region, railways authorities said.

In 2024, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto announced plans to commence train services from Tharparkar to Karachi.

During his address at a gathering in Chachro Tehsil, Tharparkar, PPP Chairman Bilawal outlined the key initiatives and plans for the region.

He declared the intention to connect Tharparkar to Karachi through a dedicated train service, which not only enhances connectivity but also facilitates the transport of coal to Karachi.