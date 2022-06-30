Tharparkar: Case lodged against ‘wadera’ for slapping presiding officer

Tharparkar: A case has been filed against Wadera Ghulam Muhammad Junejo for slapping a presiding officer amid the first phase of LG polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the video of the feudal landlord Ghulam Muhammad slapping the presiding officer Ghansham Das had gone viral amid the LG polls on June 26, 2022.

A case has been registered against him and five others for interrupting the polling process, violence, assault and other clauses of the penal code of Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of the incident and ordered the report of the incident from the district returning officer, district monitoring officer, and district election commissioner.

The ECP had ordered the returning officer Larkana to submit a report of the irregularities in the UC 13 of Larkana by PPP MNA Khurshed Junejo.

Multiple violent incidents and irregularities had been reported amid the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh. All opposition parties including the PTI, JUI-F and MQM-P had blamed the PPP for rigging the elections.

JUI-F said the ECP failed in discharging its duties of holding peaceful elections in the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

JUI-F Sindh secretary general Rashid Mehmood Soomro, reacting to the first phase of LG polls in Sindh, said the process of election was full of riots and alleged rigging.

