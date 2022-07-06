Tharparkar: Eight killed deer buried in Mithi

THARPARKAR: In a show of respect to nature, the people of Tharparkar laid eight killed deer were buried in Mithi, which were shot dead by three hunters, ARY News reported.

As per details, the people of Mithi after digging graves buried eight killed deer, which were recovered from the three hunters, hailing from Umerkot.

The people were seen emotional at the time of the burial of deer.

Locals on Tuesday confronted and caught three deer hunters among five who killed eight rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary near Chelhar in the Tharparkar district. Two hunters were managed to escape from the scene.

The locals tied their hands and thrashed them over the hunting of deer. Getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted them to the Mithi police station.

The case of the incident was registered against five offenders, who are said to be residents of Umerkot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government after taking notice of the brazen incident suspended four officials of the Wildlife Department including, deputy conservator Mirpurkhas, Riaz Ahmed Rind, and game officer, Abdul Ghafoor Sarhandi and game watcher, Basheer Khaskhli among them.

