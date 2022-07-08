Tharparkar: Three women commit suicide

THARPARKAR: Three women in Sindh’s Tharparkar district have committed suicide on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

As per details, two women committed suicide in Islamkot’s village of Wali jo Tarr, while, in a separate incident, a girl committed suicide in Mithi’s village Phull ji Wand.

Tharparkar police have recovered the bodies of the women and investigating the suicide incidents.

According to a report quoting police officials, more than 108 suicide cases were reported in 2020 in the desert district.

The incidents of suicide by women and other people from the natural resources rich area are frequently reported by the media.

In most cases of alleged hangings by women, mental health problems are reported as major cause forcing them to commit the act.

Local activists working on and researching frequent suicide cases in Thar, said the police should treat all cases as murders and register FIRs. They need to launch a proper investigation to ascertain the actual cause.

