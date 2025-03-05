Tharparkar to ‘get’ new 200-bed hospital

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to construct a 200-bed hospital in Tharparkar, a desert district of Sindh, sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

Tharparkar district is one of the twenty-nine districts of Sindh. It is largest district of Sindh province by land area. The livelihood of Thari people depends on rainfall agriculture.

The Ministry of National Health has formally communicated the decision to the Sindh chief secretary through an official letter.

The initiative follows Prime Minister’s 2023 visit to Thar, during which he announced the hospital’s construction. The federal government has now urged Sindh authorities to expedite the process and provide a suitable land for the project.

According to the letter, the Sindh government has been asked to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a PC-2 report. Additionally, Sindh authorities must share cost estimates and construction timelines for the project.

Once completed, the federal government will hand over the hospital to the Sindh government for operations. However, hiring of staff for the Tharparkar Federal Government Hospital will be carried out by the Sindh government.

The estimated cost of construction is expected to exceed Rs1.5 billion, and the federal government aims to initiate work on the project within this year, sources added.

Separately, the Sindh Government launched the Thar Desert Train Safari, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and highlighting the cultural richness of the region.

The train is operating from Karachi to Chhore near Pakistan’s border with India, passing through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, offering passengers a glimpse of Sindh’s vibrant culture and stunning desert landscapes.