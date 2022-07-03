Tharparkar: Two brothers killed by poisonous snake bite

Tharparkar: Two brothers were reported dead after a poisonous snake bit them while they were sleeping in their house, ARY News reported.

According to details, fear grips locals as two brothers died after a poisonous snake bit them while asleep in their home in Tharparkar.

Also Read: Man kills wife for ‘honour’, subjects her to snakebite

Locals claim that snakes have come out of their dens due to higher temperatures and humidity. The locals have been gripped with fear after the horrible incident.

What to do if a poisonous snake bites you?

Call an ambulance immediately. …

Don’t panic and don’t move. …

Leave the snake alone. …

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and splint. …

Don’t wash, suck, cut or tourniquet the bite

The commonly known and shown ‘suck the venom’ remedy is fake. It does not help to take the venom out of the body. Medical experts do not recommend sucking the spot the snake has bitten.

Comments