The Archies: Co-writer Reema Kagti speaks about comic book ‘adaptation’

Reema Kagti, who has co-written the upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Archies’ with Ayesha Devitre, speaks about the ‘true adaptation’ of the comic book classic with their film.

Celebrated filmmaker duo Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar have reunited for Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ starring a fresh lot of star kids including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, with young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot(Aditi Saigal), and Vedang Raina in the pivotal roles.

After teasing the audience with the first look at the Indian adaptation of the ‘Archies’ comics, the co-writer of the film Reema Kagti has given more deets about the title. Kagti who had been a fan of the comic with Zoya Akhtar described it as a ‘window to the West in pre-liberalization India’.

“We are not dealing with characters who might be Veronica or Bettie but our Archies is a true adaptation of the comic,” Kagti told a digital publication. “We hope to not just bring Archie to an Indian audience familiar with the comics but also make it relevant for younger people who may not have read the comics.”

As per the synopsis, ‘The Archies’ will be “a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era.”

Zoya Akhtar helmed live-action musical has been co-written by Kagti and Devitre, while Akhtar and Kagti’s ‘Tiger Baby Films’ is bankrolling the project with Jon Goldwater, co-CEO of ‘Archies Comics’.

The film will come out sometime in 2023.

