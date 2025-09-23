NHRC demands action against Aryan Khan's Netflix debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Bollywood star kid Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ has sparked an NHRC probe, with the authority urging Mumbai Police to file a complaint against the makers for Ranbir Kapoor’s e-cigarette scene.

As reported by Indian media, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, seeking strict action against the makers of Netflix’s new series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, for displaying the use of a banned product, an e-cigarette, in a scene, featuring A-list actor Ranbir Kapoor.

For the unversed, the scene in discussion from the last episode of the satire series featured Kapoor, one of the 21 star cameos in Aryan Khan’s debut series as a filmmaker, asking his manager (played by Anya Singh) for a vape; however, there was no statutory warning or disclaimer on the screen, sparking a legal issue against the makers now.

According to the details, activist Vinay Joshi filed the complaint, alleging violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, by promoting the banned product, which they claimed could normalise its use and influence the younger audience.

Additionally, NHRC has also issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking immediate action against such depictions.

Notably, the seven-episodic launch season of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, directed by megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan, arrived on streaming giant Netflix on September 18, almost four years after the star kid was embroiled in a drug case, following NCB’s raid on a cruise rave party.