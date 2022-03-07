Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ scores biggest opening of the year

Robert Pattinson’s pitch-black superhero adventure ‘The Batman’ collected a mighty $128.5 million in its box office debut, marking the best opening weekend of 2022 by a landslide.

But what is more impressive: it’s only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which launched last December to a historic $260 million.

Thanks to positive reviews, strong reception from ticket buyers, and high levels of intrigue to see Pattinson’s moody take on the Caped Crusader, ‘The Batman’ is shaping up to be a commercial winner for Warner Bros. That’s good news because the studio shelled out a hefty $200 million to produce the film and spent many millions more in marking and distribution costs.

Bringing Batman to the big screen doesn’t come cheap, and achieving profitability won’t be easy.

‘The Batman’ also likely benefitted because the comic book adaptation is playing exclusively in theaters. For Warner Bros., which opted to debut its entire 2021 theatrical film slate simultaneously on HBO Max, ‘The Batman’ marks a deviation as the studio’s first movie in over a year that’s only available to watch in cinemas.

THE BATMAN

$128.5M Weekend (Est.)

4,417 Screens / $29,092 Avg.

Weekend 1 / New

$128.5M Total (North America)#TheBatman #BoxOffice — Boxoffice Pro (@BoxOffice) March 6, 2022

‘The Batman’ lands on HBO Max in 45 days.

‘The Batman’ has generated more money in its opening weekend than any other Warner Bros. pandemic movies grossed in their entire theatrical runs. Prior to ‘The Batman’ the studio’s highest grossing movies since March 2020 were ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ ($100 million) and ‘Dune’ ($109 million).

Of course, it helps that ‘The Batman’ has the glittery promise of a former ‘Twilight’ heartthrob playing one of the most famous comic book characters in history. But there were plenty of factors that could have worked against a different, less-embraced version of ‘The Batman’. For one, it clocks in at three hours, which is a long sit for even the biggest movie-lover. Not to mention, the logistics of its lengthy running time meant that theater operators had to limit the number of screenings per day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Batman (@thebatman)

Since ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, notched a PG-13 rating rather than R, the film was able to capture the key demographic of younger males, who have been fueling the domestic box office’s wobbly recovery.

In addition to Pattinson, ‘The Batman’ stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as a crime lord known as Penguin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Batman (@thebatman)

By focusing on Bruce Wayne’s alter ego as “the world’s greatest detective,” the movie feels more like a gritty noir than an escapist superhero adventure. Reviews seemed to be fond of that approach, since ‘The Batman’ has been praised for feeling notably distinct from past adventures centered on Gotham’s ferocious defender, like director Christopher Nolan’s revered ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy or Ben Affleck’s brooding, middle-aged take on the character in ‘Batman v. Superman’.

Comments