The Batman’s release surges Something in the Way song streaming numbers

The release of The Batman movie saw a tremendous increase in Nirvana’s iconic song Something in the Way, according to Billboard.

Something in the Way, which was released in the former band’s 1991 album Nevermind, is played twice in the movie. It was also used in the film’s trailer as well.

Billboard stated that the single made its debut on Billboard for the first time in September and reached second place on the Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 45 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales charts.

It got earned 3.1 million on-demand official U.S. streams in the first four days of The Batman’s release. Moreover, the figures were 372,000 four days before the superhero film’s release. It marks a 734 per cent increase over the given period.

Matt Reeves, in an interview, had said that the Batman character was inspired by the singer Kurt Cobain.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something in the Way,” Reeves said as quoted in the report. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.

“So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor. ”

The Batman tells the story of the superhero exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

The movie – based on the character of the same name – sees Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrays the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will be seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves. He has co-written the film with Peter Craig and the brains behind the character Bob Kane.

