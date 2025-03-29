The Bhootnii brings Sanjay Dutt back in a powerful new role – Watch the trailer

Sanjay Dutt is back on screen, and this time he’s delivering a unique blend of horror, action, and comedy in his latest film, The Bhootnii.

The Bhootnii trailer for this much-awaited movie has just dropped, and it’s already causing a stir online.

Packed with thrilling jump scares, action-packed sequences, and plenty of humour, The Bhootnii promises to be one of the most exciting films of the year.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick, who is making his Bollywood debut.

The Bhootnii trailer gives us a glimpse of what’s to come: clever one-liners, spine-chilling moments, and Sanjay Dutt’s signature style.

The Bhootnii takes viewers into a world where horror and humour collide in unexpected ways. The trailer, launched at a grand event in Mumbai with the full cast in attendance, shows a movie full of surprises.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, it looks set to take audiences on a wild ride filled with scares, laughs, and action.

Produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is all set to hit theatres on 18th April 2025.

With Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt producing, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is shaping up to be a blockbuster.

In other news, Bollywood stars and real-life friends, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who last featured together in AP Dhillon’s music video, are now all set to share the screen in a Hollywood film.

After co-starring in multiple Bollywood movies and also co-hosting a season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are now taking their off-screen bond and chemistry to Hollywood, featuring together in a thriller flick for cameo appearances, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the two Bollywood superstars will share the screen space in the pivotal sequences of a Hollywood thriller and they’ve begun shooting for the same in Saudi Arabia.