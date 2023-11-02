The biggest game releases of November 2023

October was a busy month in the gaming world, with new games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake, Super Mario Bros, Wonder, and a fresh Sonic game. But don’t expect November to be a time to relax and catch up on your game backlog, as 2023 is the year that keeps the excitement alive.

In November, we have some big events in the gaming world. The future of law enforcement is a highlight, along with the return of Mario’s evil counterpart and a cool VR adventure from a famous franchise, Call of Duty.

But that’s not all. Fans of the Dragon of Dojima can rejoice as the game makes a comeback, and there’s a compilation of Naruto games for those who love that world. Plus, there’s a new spin-off game in the Persona 5 universe.

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of game sequels with a short gap between entries, you’re in for a treat. Jagged Alliance is coming to consoles, Thirsty Suitors promises a colorful clash, and Assassin’s Creed is venturing into virtual reality. So, November is shaping up to be a thrilling month in the gaming universe.

November 2023 video game release schedule