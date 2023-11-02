The biggest game releases of November 2023

October was a busy month in the gaming world, with new games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake, Super Mario Bros, Wonder, and a fresh Sonic game. But don’t expect November to be a time to relax and catch up on your game backlog, as 2023 is the year that keeps the excitement alive.
In November, we have some big events in the gaming world. The future of law enforcement is a highlight, along with the return of Mario’s evil counterpart and a cool VR adventure from a famous franchise, Call of Duty.
But that’s not all. Fans of the Dragon of Dojima can rejoice as the game makes a comeback, and there’s a compilation of Naruto games for those who love that world. Plus, there’s a new spin-off game in the Persona 5 universe.
Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of game sequels with a short gap between entries, you’re in for a treat. Jagged Alliance is coming to consoles, Thirsty Suitors promises a colorful clash, and Assassin’s Creed is venturing into virtual reality. So, November is shaping up to be a thrilling month in the gaming universe.
November 2023 video game release schedule
- Alien Hominid Invasion (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 1
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 1
- Blasphemous 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – November 2
- For The King II (PC) – November 2
- PlateUp! (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) – November 2
- Powerwash Simulator (Quest) – November 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – November 2
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – November 2
- The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 2
- The Talos Principle II (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – November 2
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (PlayStation VR2, Quest) – November 2
- WarioWare: Move It! (Switch) – November 3
- The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – November 6
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 7
- Salt and Sacrifice (Switch) – November 7
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – November 9
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – November 10
- The Day Before (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – November 10
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – November 14
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve (PC) – November 14
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 14
- Teardown (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – November 15
- The Last Faith (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 15
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (Quest) – November 16
- Jagged Alliance 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – November 16
- Flashback 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 16
- Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – November 17
- Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 17
- Super Mario RPG (Switch) – November 17
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 22
- Biomutant (Switch) – November 30 –
- Gangs of Sherwood (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – November 30
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS5, PS4, PC) – November 30