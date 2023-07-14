‘The Blacklist’ finale: How thriller ends after 10 seasons

American crime thriller series ‘The Blacklist’ ended its decade-long run on Thursday with James Spader aka Raymond Reddington eluding the authorities (spoilers ahead).

The long journey of NBC’s investigative series by crime juggernaut Jon Bokenkamp, spanning over 10 seasons and 218 episodes, concluded with a 2-hour finale last night which started with Reddington, an ex-US Naval intelligence officer and master criminal-turned-FBI informant, on the lam.

Within the first hours of the ‘Blacklist’ finale, Reddington was in-face with Congressman Arthur Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) and shot him dead after the latter put a bullet in his bodyguard-turned-agent Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq).

He successfully managed to get the agent to a hospital for treatment before continuing his quest to flee the country.

In the second part of the finale, the force is back to find Reddington while Special Agent Jordan Nixon (Derrick Williams) vowed to avenge the death of Hudson by killing the criminal himself, which leads to a shoving match between him and Assistant Director Harold Cooper (Henry Lennix).

Meanwhile, Reddington landed in Spain, where he goes fruit and vegetable shopping at a local market, before making his one final call to his granddaughter Agnes (Sami Bray), while also checking up on Dembe.

The Strike Force continues the Reddington chase, who comes face-to-face with a drooling bull, charging toward him in slow motion.

Finally, the camera cuts to a helicopter landing on the field with Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) of the team, who sees the body of Reddington, killed by the creature which meant him so much throughout the series’ tenure.

All the episodes of all 10 seasons are available to watch on the streaming platform Peacock.

