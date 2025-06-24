Brandy and Monica announce historic ‘The Boy Is Mine’ co-headlining tour

Brandy and Monica have officially announced that they will co-headline a tour for the first time ever, and it’s named after their iconic 1998 hit, The Boy Is Mine tour.

Set to take place this autumn, the tour will travel across North America and include special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.

This marks a major moment in R&B history, as The Boy Is Mine tour brings the two singers back together on stage after years of fans hoping for a reunion. The tour is not just a celebration of music, but also of their personal growth and long-standing careers.

In a press release, Brandy shared her excitement: “This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honouring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. The Boy Is Mine was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Monica added her thoughts, saying: “The love that The Boy Is Mine continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music.”

The announcement of The Boy Is Mine tour follows the success of last year’s remix of the track by Ariana Grande, which featured both Brandy and Monica.

Their original duet, often hailed as one of the most iconic R&B collaborations of the ’90s, was recently placed at No. 30 in The 250 Best Songs of the 1990s.

Fans can now look forward to seeing The Boy Is Mine tour live this year, with performances promising both nostalgia and fresh energy. For Brandy and Monica, it’s a long-awaited reunion—and for their fans, it’s a celebration decades in the making.