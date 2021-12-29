The celebrities who got married in 2021

2021 was quite an eventful year with many celebrities getting married in the past 12 months. Here is the list of Pakistan, Bollywood and Hollywood industries who tied the knot.
Nadia Khan
Actor and host Nadia Khan, known for her performance in Aisi Hai Tanhai, tied the know for the third time on January 2 with retired Pakistan Air Force pilot Faisal Mumtaz Rao this time around.
Bakhtar Bhutto Zardari
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Benazir Bhutto, got hitched on January 29 to Mehmood Chaudhry.
Raheel Butt
Actor Raheel Butt, who was seen in the serial Kaala Jadu and Khushboo Ka Ghar, got married on February 10 to a woman named Ramsha.
Alyzeh Gabol
Model Alyzeh Gabol tied the knot with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz’s grandson Zoraiz Malik on February 19.
Qasim Ali Mureed
Qasim Ali Mureed, the director of critically acclaimed serial Neeli Zinda Hai, married producer Sadia Jabbar on March 2.
Sohai Ali Abro
Actor Sohai Ali Abro, who worked in super hit serial Surkh Chandni got married to Shehzar Mohammad – the grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad – on March 22.
Kanwal Aftab
TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tied the knot on April 5.
Mansha Pasha
Actor Mansha Pasha, known for her performance in Aangan, married lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir on April 11.
Mariyam Nafees
Actor Mariyam Nafees, who was seen in a prominent role in the serial Jhooti, married Amaan Ahmed on May 12.
Ghana Ali
Actor Ghana Ali – best known for her performance in serials namely Bhool and Aap Ke Liye, married Usman Gulzar on May 17.
Jia Ali
The Main Aur Tum star Jia Ali tied the knot on May 28 with cricket coach and businessman Imran Idrees.
Beenish Raja
Actor Beenish Raja, who was seen in Zard Zamano Ka Sawera limited-affair wedding took place on August 10.
Inayat Khan
Actor Inayat Khan, whose performance in Dil Lagi got positive reviews, announced on August 30 that he had tied the knot.
Minal Khan
The nikkah of the Jalan star Minal Khan with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram happened on September 11.
Shehbaz Taseer
Shehbaz Taseer, the son of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, married Neha Rajput on September 25.
Usman Mukhtar
Actor Usman Mukhtar, who is currently seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, married research analyst Zunaira Inam Khan on October 23.
Shahveer Jafri
YouTuber Shahveer Jafri married Ayesha Baig on October 24.
Zara Tareen
Actor Zara Tareen, who played a role in Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, married co-celebrity Faran Tahir on November 8.
Malala Yousufzai
Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Award winner Malala Yousufzai married Asser Malik on November 9.
Rubina Khan
Model Rubina Khan got married on November 22 in a limited-affair ceremony.
Junaid Safdar
Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz, married Ayesha Saif, the daughter of former National Accountability Bureau’s chief Saif-ur-Rehman, on December 15.
Mushk Kaleem
The wedding of supermodel Mushk Kaleem with Nadir Zia happened on December 17.
Dr Madiha Khan
TikTokers Dr Madiha Khan and M.J. Ahsan got married on December 17.
Maryam Ansari
Actor Maryam Ansari, who was seen in Aangan, married Owais Khan, the son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, on December 23.
BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES
Ali Abbas Zafar
Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar got hitched to French dancer and model Alicia Zafar on January 5.
Varun Dhawan
Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked in films namely Student of the Year and Main Tera Hero, got married on January 25 to fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
Dia Mirza
The Lage Raho Munna Bhai star Dia Mirza tied the knot with industrialist Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.
Yami Gautam
Actor Yami Gautam, who starred in Badlapur, got hitched on June 5 to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
Raj Kummar Rao
Actor Raj Kummar Rao, known for his performance in national award winning film Queen, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Patralekha on November 16.
Katrina Kaif
Actor Katrina Kaif – who starred in Race, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Vicky Kaushal on December 9.
Ankita Lokhande
The Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain on December 15.
HOLLYWOOD
Riz Ahmed
British actor of Pakistani origion Riz Ahmed – who was seen in superhit projects namely The Reluctant Fundamentalist, got married on January 14 to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.
Ariana Grande
The wedding of singer Ariana Grande with real estate broker Dalton Gomez happened on May 18.
Paris Hilton
Supermodel and singer Paris Hilton got married to American author, entrepreneur Carter Reum on November 12.
