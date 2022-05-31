‘The Conjuring’ haunted house sells for millions, but with this condition!

The popular haunted house which led to ‘The Conjuring’ franchise has been sold for a whopping $1.52 million, but with a weird condition for the buyer.

The property in Rhode Island, U.S., which inspired the idea of the 2013 supernatural horror film, ‘The Conjuring’ has managed to fetch a massive $1.52 million, reportedly 27% above the asked price. Jacqueline Nuñez, 58, a real-estate developer from Boston is the new owner of the haunted house.

Despite paying a hefty price for the deal, Nuñez agreed to the stipulation from the sellers, which asked her ‘not to live in the home’ for the buyer’s own good.

‘The Conjuring’ House sold for $1,525,000 USD or about 30% over asking. It’s located in RI and was bought by a real estate developer. The sellers wrote into offer that a condition of sale was that the new owner not live in the house year-round 😂 pic.twitter.com/GBBSgoFWep — TBlake (@therealtblake) May 27, 2022

“This is a very personal purchase for me,” she said about the deal. “This is a property that enables people to speak to the dead, I will host events at the house with the Perron family.”

“I’m not afraid of the house,” she added. “Ask me again in a year.”

For those unversed, the three-part horror series is a fictionalized account of the Perron family and their work with paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Moreover, the iconic ‘conjuring’ house has a history of murder, rape, and suicide.

The 3,109-square-foot property, which is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, RI, was purchased by Jenn and Cory Heinzen, the paranormal investigators in 2019, for $439,000, thus resulting in a handsome profit for the duo with the recent deal.

As per the reports, Heinzens spent four months in the house, restricting themself to a single room as a ‘sign of respect for the spirits, letting them get used to us instead of barging in’, however, were still paid a visit by a black-colored figure.

The residents were said to have also heard footsteps and knocks in the house during their stay, while they also spotted light flashes in rooms that didn’t have any lights.

Comments