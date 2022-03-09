The Crown: Real-life duchess meets reel life duchess

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles met The Crown actor who plays her real persona Emerald Fennell on International Women’s Day.

Emerald Fennell plays the role of the 74-year-old Queen consort in the popular Netflix show The Crown. The latter was the Prince Charles then-lover.

It was a light-hearted moment and they made jokes during the interaction as well.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower — but so far, so good,” Emerald Fennell said as quoted in the report.. “[Camilla] has been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace.”

Camilla Parker Bowles also spoke highly of the Oscar award winner.

“For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” Parker-Bowles quipped. “So, Emerald — be prepared!”

“It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities,” the actress added, regarding the duchess for her efforts.

The Crown web show, created by Piers Morgan, tells the story of political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth-II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century.

The cast includes Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Senan West, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, Erin Doherty, Josh O’Connor, Claudia Harrison and Salim Daw among others.

