The Crown coming up with young Prince William, Prince Harry roles

Netflix announced the auditions for the role of the younger versions of Prince William and Prince Harry in the critically acclaimed web show The Crown are open.

The show’s casting associate Kate Bone made the announcement in a tweet. She shared the requirements for the role as well.

A hopeful between the age of 16 to 21 years can secure the role of Prince William. The age range for playing Prince Harry’s character is from 16 to 20 years.

Its that time folks…Prince William & Harry – Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word… pic.twitter.com/nFMSkUdsex — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) March 17, 2022

The producers are looking for stars with strong “physical resemblance”. No past experience is required.

“We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process,” the post read.

The Crown web show, created by Piers Morgan, tells the story of political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth-II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century.

The cast includes Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki and Senan West.

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, Erin Doherty, Josh O’Connor, Claudia Harrison and Salim Daw are also part of the show as well.

