‘The Crown’ gets a Netflix premiere date for season 5

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the premiere date for the upcoming season five of the historical drama ‘The Crown’.

During the fourth edition of the online TUDUM festival on Saturday, Netflix excited fans with the official premiere date for the highly-anticipated fifth season of the royal drama ‘The Crown’ – more so after the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The drama series about the lives of the British Royal family will return to the portal with season five, on November 9.

The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series.

Moreover, our very own superstar Humayun Saeed is set to join the ensemble cast of the superhit series as Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana.

Though the show has been a cult favourite over the previous four instalments, the death of the monarch earlier this month has spurred a renewed interest among the audience for the series. According to the quoted numbers from international sources, viewership for ‘The Crown’ increased by over 800% following the Queen’s death.

