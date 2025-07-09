‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ cast gets exciting with new additions

The ensemble cast of the much-buzzed sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting even more exciting with the latest additions.

As reported by foreign media, the star cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has some exciting new additions to it, with actors Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak – all of whom will join Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the upcoming sequel to the Oscar-nominated comedy drama.

Moreover, comedian Caleb Hearon, Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, and Kenneth Branagh, will also feature in the film to share the screen with the original cast, as Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci return to reprise their memorable characters of Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling.

Others to reprise their roles in David Frankel’s sequel are Tracie Thomas, as Andy’s best friend Lily, and Tibor Ravitz, who essayed the chairman of Runway‘s parent company, whereas Simone Ashley has been cast in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

While more details about the project’s plot are kept under wraps, reports suggest that the filming has already begun, and the title is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

