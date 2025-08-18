Netflix to premiere ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 on THIS date

Netflix has set the release date for ‘The Diplomat’ season 3, which will see Keri Russell return in the lead role alongside Rufus Sewell.

Netflix announced the release date for season 3 in a new teaser for the hit political drama.

Set to air on October 18, the show will feature Keri Russell along with Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

The streamer has confirmed that actor Bradley Whitford will also feature in ‘The Diplomat’ season 3.

The official description of season 3 states: “Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world.

“None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford).”

Created by Debora Cahn, ‘The Diplomat’ was an instant hit for Netflix after its debut in 2023.

The show and Keri Russell scored several awards nominations, including Emmys and Golden Globes across its previous two seasons.

As per Netflix, ‘The Diplomat’ season 1 attracted 173.46 million viewing hours in its first four weeks, while season 2 featured in the global top 10 chart for four weeks.