The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit makes Netflix debut, reveals stream date

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit will play a leading role in the Netflix web show The Fame Game which will stream from February 25 this year.

The Dil Toh Paagal Hai star will be making her Netflix debut. She announced the project by sharing the poster on Instagram.

Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. (Her world is strange. Her story is untold but she is coming with her story in the world), her caption read. “The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!”

Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/3jggUg2l7v — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 27, 2022

Apart from the Bollywood star, Sanjay Kapoor along with Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi will be seen in the web show.

The direction is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It is a joint production of Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Karan Johar. Nisha Mehta is the supervising producer of the Netflix series.

Here’s what the netizens had to say about the show.

Ready to Enjoy your series, come soon #Feb25th — Ammu🇮🇳 (@Ammu930105395) January 27, 2022

We all r sooo super excited 🤩🥳🥳 — Madhuri Dixit FC (@MadhuriDixitNFC) January 27, 2022

I waited so long for this, I want it to be a total success, you have my unconditional support, I’m already in love with anamika #TheFameGame — sandy🦋 #THEFAMEGAME (@smarcela81) January 27, 2022

She is one of the most decorated celebrities in India. She has won six Filmfare Awards from record 17 nominations. She was honoured with Padma Shri by the Government of India back in 2008.

