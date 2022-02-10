‘The Fame Game’ trailer: Madhuri Dixit as a missing starlet

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit is geared to make her Netflix debut with the mystery drama ‘The Fame Game’, and the official trailer for the show dropped earlier today.

The trailer of Netflix’s series ‘The Fame Game’, starring Bollywood’s celebrated actor Madhuri Dixit in the lead role as a superstar Anamika Anand, came out on Thursday. The series follows the story of a starlet portrayed by the 54-year-old, who suddenly goes missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The trailer further features the suspicion that Anamika’s family and friends are put into due to her disappearance. Sanjay Kapoor, who plays the husband of the superstar, hints at ongoing tension in the couple’s married life.

In another scene, Anamika’s son mentioned the superstar’s life to be anything but perfect. Manav Kaul as Anamika’s co-star, reveals that there was more to his and the actress’ relationship. “We were more than co-stars,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The trailer begins with Anamika saying she feels ‘blessed’ to be a ‘normal mom, wife, and a daughter’, with a ‘simple family’, displaying a contradictory image of her life.

Throughout the 130 second trailer, Anamika often questions her real identity overshadowed by someone who plays ‘a new role on-screen everyday’.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit will play a leading role in the Netflix web show which will stream from February 25 this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Apart from her, Sanjay Kapoor along with Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi will be seen in the web show.

The direction is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It is a joint production of Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Karan Johar. Nisha Mehta is the supervising producer of the Netflix series.

Comments