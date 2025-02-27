‘Jawan’ actor’s interfaith marriage labelled ‘Love Jihad’

South Indian actor Priyamani, who is married to Mustafa Raj, recalls her interfaith marriage being labelled as ‘love jihad’.

Indian film and OTT star Priyamani, of ‘Jawan’, ‘Article 370’ and ‘The Family Man’ fame, looked back at the criticism and ‘love jihad’ accusations on her interfaith marriage with event organizer Mustafa Raj – a Muslim – in 2017.

“When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people whom I honestly believed genuinely cared for me. However, I don’t know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in,” she said in a recent interview. “And the love jihad accusations followed.”

Priyamani also disclosed, “They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS.”

While the ‘Jawan’ actor understands the people’s interest in celebrities’ lives, she confessed that it did take a toll on her. “I understand that since I belong to the media and the film industry, you can say what you want. But why do you want to attack somebody who is not at all [a part of these things)]? You don’t even know who that person is,” she noted. “It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste.”

Notably, Priyamani announced her engagement with Mustafa Raj in 2016 and the couple got married in Bengaluru the following year.