‘The Family Man’ actor found dead at 25

Up-and-coming Indian actor Rohit Basfore, who was set to feature in the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’, has been found dead at a waterfall near Guwahati, Assam.

As reported by a regional Indian publication, Martial artist turned actor Rohit Basfore, who recently shot for his role in the upcoming season 3 of the hit series ‘The Family Man’, was found dead in the Garbhanga waterfall, in the Northeastern state of Assam, on Sunday afternoon.

A resident of Guwahati, Basfore, 25, was a martial arts and gymnastics coach by profession.

Speaking to the media, a fire and emergency services official said, “We received information about a drowning accident in Jalukpham waterfall, Rani. Our team immediately reached the spot and started search and rescue operations with deep divers. After searching the place, the victim was finally recovered successfully by our time, and the victim’s body was handed over to the Rani police station.”

According to the police, who were informed about the death around 4 p.m., the deceased went for a picnic with nine of his colleagues when he reportedly fell into the waterfall and died.

“The death was caused by drowning, and we will wait for the post-mortem report for further details for investigation,” confirmed an official from the Kamrup district of Assam.

