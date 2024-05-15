The Fantastic Four: Natasha Lyonne joins Marvel movie

Natasha Lyonne is the latest actor to have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four in a mystery role.

The actor, who appeared in TV shows such as Russian Doll and Poker Face, will join the ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby among others, Variety reported.

However, details regarding her role in The Fantastic Four were kept under wraps as Marvel did not disclose who Natasha Lyonne will play in the highly-anticipated movie.

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, tells the story of Marvel’s First Family.

The movie is set for release on July 25, 2025, while production is likely to begin later this year.

Earlier, Marvel announced adding John Malkovich to the cast of The Fantastic Four without disclosing his character.

He has several potential characters to play from the Marvel comics including Wizard, a supervillain version of the Fantastic Four and the Beyonder.

The movie’s cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

While The Fantastic Four appeared in several movies, the upcoming movie will integrate the team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

20th Century Fox had earlier made films including 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne touched new heights of fame following her acting in 1998’s Slums of Beverly Hills, 1999’s But I’m a Cheerleader and 1999 teen comedy American Pie.

She will be next seen in a Taika Waititi project alongside Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega.