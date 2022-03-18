The First Lady show highlights politics of female US leaders

The First Lady show – which will show the lives and political roles of the first ladies of the United States – will air in April this year.

The biographical show, which airs from April 17, reframes the American leadership from the women’s former first ladies of the United States.

The lives of the important female leaders who will be shown in The First Lady are that of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. They married presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Gerald Ford, George W. Bush and Barack Obama respectively.

Eliza as Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady.

📸 Boris Martin/Showtime pic.twitter.com/gokHbvRJyE — Eliza Scanlen Updates🥀 (@ScanlenUpdates) March 17, 2022

The characters of their husbands and children will be in the series as well.

Read More: Michelle Obama will ‘never’ run for White House

It comes with a star-studded cast with the likes of Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Kathleen Garrett, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Ellen Burstyn, Aya Cash and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The First Lady on Showtime (@thefirstlady_sho)

The biographical show is co-produced by Ellen Fairey, Pavlina Hatoupis, DeAnn Heline, Eileen Heisler, Sarah Finn, Cathy Schulman, Matthew Tinker, Jason Babiszewski, Susanne Bier, Aaron Cooley, Mark Cotone, Nina Khan, Andrew Wang, Viola Davis, Jeff Gaspin, Brad Kaplan and Julius Tennon.

The direction is helmed by Susanne Bier while Aaron Cooley has written the show.

Comments