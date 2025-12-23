For a long time, writing about Pakistan’s economy felt like writing an obituary. We were stuck in a suffocating cycle of doom and gloom—relentless talk of default, shrinking reserves, and a thick fog of hopelessness that hung over every market in Karachi. But today, as I look at the economic indicators for the closing days of 2025, I see something that has been missing for years: a trajectory of flight.

The news that our foreign exchange reserves have hit $21.1 billion—the highest level in over four years since March 2022—is not just a statistic on a screen. It is a deep sigh of relief for a nation that had been holding its breath. We are no longer living hand-to-mouth. The ghost of default has been exorcised, and the credit for this remarkable turnaround must be placed where it belongs: the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

What changed? Did we simply get lucky? No. As economists like Dr. Khaqan Najeeb have rightly pointed out, this stability is the fruit of a grueling 28-to-30-month journey of macroeconomic discipline. We stopped the bleeding. We restricted imports to safeguard our external account, and for the first time in a long time, we are witnessing a current account surplus.

But the real game-changer was the SIFC acting as the central nervous system of our economic recovery.

Investors—both foreign and domestic—do not fear taxes as much as they fear red tape and uncertainty. The SIFC came in and hacked away the bureaucratic jungle. By providing a “whole-of-government” approach, they offered investors a one-window operation that actually worked. The results are visible. International rating agencies like Gallup and Dun & Bradstreet have confirmed a 19 percent surge in consumer confidence. This isn’t government propaganda; these are cold, hard numbers from global monitors. Expert Ashfaq Tola is correct in attributing this reduced financial insecurity to the concrete facilitation provided by the SIFC.

This newfound stability has given our youth a reason to stay. They are looking at their economic future with renewed hope, realizing that the market here is opening up.

But there is one final frontier we must cross to truly turbocharge this positivity: Cryptocurrency.

As we stabilize the traditional economy, we must not ignore the digital one. I strongly believe that if the SIFC applies its “facilitation mindset” to regulating the crypto sector, it could be the force multiplier we need. Pakistan is already one of the largest adopters of digital assets at the grassroots level. By bringing this sector out of the grey area and into a regulated, legal framework, we wouldn’t just be modernizing our financial landscape; we would be inviting billions of dollars of wealth currently sitting in the shadows to enter the formal economy.

Imagine the signal it would send to the world—and to our tech-savvy youth—if Pakistan became a regulated hub for Web3 and digital finance. It would boost foreign investment, increase tax revenue, and further swell those foreign exchange reserves. We have seen what SIFC did for agriculture and mining; doing the same for the digital economy is the logical next step.

The runway is clear. The engines are running. We have the reserves, we have the confidence, and thanks to SIFC, we have the roadmap. Now, let’s embrace the future fully. Pakistan is ready for takeoff.